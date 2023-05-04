WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The last few days have been beautiful and ideal for heading outdoors and experiencing everything mother nature has to offer here in the ArkLaMiss. Conditions today will resemble what we’ve been experiencing, at least for the first half of the day. By the late afternoon and evening conditions will transition to a state that is more conducive to shower and storm development for a string of days.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

Meteorologist – Trey Tonnessen