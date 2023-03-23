WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — For the third day in a row, morning temperatures have increased in comparison to the previous day’s morning temperatures. Our skies will remain calm Thursday, but atmospheric turbulence is on the way.

Today:

Cloud cover has built up overnight and into the morning hours, alongside the return of southerly winds which have been transporting warmer, more humid air into our atmosphere. From the start we’ll see warm temperatures Thursday, but there is hope for a breakdown in cloud cover. During the late afternoon and early evening drier air should mix its’ way into the lower levels of our atmosphere, resulting in a breakage of cloud cover for a few hours proceeding the return of overcast conditions kicking off around midnight.

Tomorrow:

Another warm day in the ArkLaMiss, but warm temperatures won’t be the primary focus Friday weather wise. Though it’s important to remember a severe weather outlook should never be taken as a guarantee of severe weather development; quite a bit of atmospheric conditions appear to be lining up for severe weather development on some scale Friday. The National Weather Service has placed a majority of our viewing area in a level 4/5 MODERATE RISK for Friday. The remainder of the viewing area finds themselves in a level 3/5 ENHANCED RISK. Should some of the scattered thunderstorms develop a stable uninterrupted inflow, and tap into the open warm sector; any of them could intensify quickly.

Please ensure you have multiple ways to receive warnings.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen