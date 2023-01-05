WEST MONROE, La. — (1/5/2023) Another quiet day across the ArkLaMiss today, thanks to high pressure to our west. Rain chances will return later this week, but today and tomorrow will likely be characterized by sunny skies and mild temperatures.

Winds may pick up a bit out of the west and northwest later today, but skies will remain clear through Thursday afternoon. Some locations could see low to mid 30s for overnight lows on Friday, but most spots will be in the upper 30s.

As high pressure moves east, winds will return to the south as we move into the weekend. A deepening storm system to our north will help boost rain chances for late Saturday and early Sunday. Generally, scattered showers are expected, but a few storms can’t be ruled out early Sunday as the rain chances advance southward.

Skies remain clear, with above average temperatures for the early parts of next week.