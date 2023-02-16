WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Thursday is the time frame when our atmosphere will begin changing this week in multiple facets. These atmospheric changes won’t be entirely bad, as a string of beautiful days will be the byproduct.

Today, the second cold front of the week, a large bit stronger than the first, eventually passes through our area during the mid to late morning. As it does so temperatures begin to drop quickly on into the afternoon and late evening. Due to this, our daily temperature highs which will top out in the low 70s, will most likely take place during the morning hours. A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for areas in central and southern Arkansas through noon on Thursday. Severe risks in northern Louisiana are lower than initially thought, but a few isolated strong to severe storms may still pop up.

Tonight, temperatures will steadily decline throughout the day after the passage of a cold front, eventually dropping down into the mid to low 30s for overnight lows. With temperatures this low it will be essential to drip your water as well as open your cabinets and keep the heat on. Rainfall should disappear by the mid to late morning and leave the night dry from precipitation.

This Weekend, the next few days will be gorgeous across the south United States. Following the exit of this weeks’ second cold front, two high pressure systems will begin working on our atmosphere; in turn stabilizing us atmospheric over the next few days. Friday into the weekend will see mostly sunny to clear skies, with temperature highs in the mid 50s, overnight lows in the 30s and 40s; before we start warming back up Sunday into Monday.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Meteorologist – Trey Tonnessen