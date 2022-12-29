WEST MONROE, La. — (12/29/2022) Widespread showers and storms threaten the ArkLaMiss later today. An isolated strong to severe storm or two can’t be completely ruled out, but periods of heavy rainfall are likely to be more consistent across the region tonight through early Friday.

An upper level disturbance and frontal system will approach the region later today. This morning, scattered showers, drizzle, and a few spotty storms have been noted to our south. Expect coverage to continue on a slow increase through the early afternoon hours.

Day 1 Severe Weather Outlook, valid 6a Thursday-6a Friday [Storm Prediction Center]

By tonight, more widespread showers and storms are expected to our west. An isolated strong to severe storm or two may be possible later tonight into early tomorrow morning. Isolated damaging wind gusts will be the primary concern with the strongest storms that can develop. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.

The environment becomes less conducive for severe weather as we continue into early Friday morning. Periods of heavy rain will continue, however, with some areas possibly seeing up to 3″ of rain.

Day 5 Severe Weather Outlook, valid 6a Monday-6a Tuesday [Storm Prediction Center]

The rest of the holiday weekend should be relatively dry; however, much of the area will see another threat for organized storms late Monday into early Tuesday. That’s a scenario we’ll monitor over the next few days.