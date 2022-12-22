WEST MONROE, La. — (12/22/2022) A brutally strong cold front is expected to move through the ArkLaMiss this afternoon, bringing dramatic temperature changes and potentially subzero wind chills by Friday morning.

This cold front has been in the works for over a week, bringing a blast of Arctic air to much of the United States. A thin band of showers can’t be ruled out as the front navigates through the area later today. As the precipitation exits, a snowflake or two can’t be completely ruled out. Winds will remain gusty later today out of the northwest, reaching 20-25 miles per hour with higher gusts up to 35 miles per hour possible. This will lead to dangerously low wind chills as lows fall into the teens for Friday morning. Hard Freeze Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories remain in place through early Friday.

Most locations will stay below freezing through Friday into Saturday, only climbing above freezing for Christmas Day.

Cold weather preparations need to be finished early today. Temperatures will fall dramatically through the afternoon. Stay warm safely through the Christmas weekend.