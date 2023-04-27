WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Overnight and into the morning hours Thursday showers and storms arrived in the ArkLaMiss, providing a decent wet down to multiple areas. Even though rain and clouds aren’t the favorite of many across the area, thankfully we’ll see an improvement into the weekend.

Today

As showers and storms progress to the east, they’ll leave behind slick roadways and saturated ground while many in the area prepare to make their morning commutes. Some showers may linger into the afternoon hours but thankfully they should stay both isolated and light. Temperatures will yet again top out into the upper 70s alongside overcast skies. Friday will mark a clearing trend before our next frontal system approaches the area from the west on Saturday afternoon and evening. Rainfall from this front will stay minimal compared to the accumulation we’ve seen into Thursday morning.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.