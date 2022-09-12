WEST MONROE, La. — (9/12/2022) A weak cold front passed through the ArkLaMiss late Sunday, keeping a very pleasant air mass in place across the region through the early half of the week. However, for most of us, a return to above average temperatures is expected by late this week.

Sunshine will continue to prevail, with warm afternoons and mild mornings, through mid-week. Rain chances are likely to stay very limited over the next week.

Dry air will continue to mix down aloft on each afternoon, but ridging will also lead to a steady warming trend… returning to the low 90s by the start of the weekend.

A return flow of moisture is likely to bring some clouds back in by Thursday and Friday.