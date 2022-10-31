WEST MONROE, La. — (10/31/2022) Some areas of patchy, dense fog across the ArkLaMiss on this Halloween morning, but skies should gradually clear as we move through most of the day. Temperatures in most spots will climb back above average as we move through the week.

Rain chances will stay limited, but a weak disturbance will pass through the region tomorrow (Tuesday). While clouds should increase, rain chances are likely to stay limited. High pressure will build aloft as we move through the second half of the week, with many spots returning to the low 80s.

A weak cold front will approach the ArkLaMiss this weekend, and we’ll keep an eye on how it will interact with our area. Depending on the upper level pattern, rain chances could work back into the forecast this weekend.