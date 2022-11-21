WEST MONROE, La. — (11/21/2022) Areas of showers got an early start across the region this morning. Some areas even seeing some light sleet mix in with the rain at times. Scattered showers are likely through much of the day, thanks to a trough of low pressure to our west.

In general, rain totals are likely to remain light across the region today. Showers will linger through the afternoon and early evening. Rain chances will dwindle tonight, but the clouds will remain as lows fall into the upper 30s.

Skies will clear out gradually for Tuesday into Wednesday, keeping us dry for some crucial travel days leading up to Thanksgiving.