WEST MONROE, La. — (11/14/2022) A quick-moving storm system will bring a cold rain back to the ArkLaMiss later today, and temperatures are likely to stay below normal for most of this upcoming weekend.

Clouds will rapidly increase across the region this morning in advance of today’s storm system. Showers are likely to return by mid-afternoon and continue well into the evening. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out, but sustained thunderstorms are not expected. Rain will continue well into the night, exiting eastward shortly after midnight.

A few weak cold fronts could pass through the area later this week, but overall… quiet conditions are likely to persist. Temperatures are likely to stay well below normal over the next seven to ten days.