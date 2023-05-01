WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – After rain and thunderstorms last week we’ll have an absolutely excellent change to the long term forecast this week. Sunshine and textbook late Spring weather are both on the way on a widespread scale.

Today, a few lingering morning clouds may hang around for the first few hours of sunlight but aside from that widespread cloud cover will be on the down-low. Temperature changes are another much welcomed improvement we’ll add in as we start this week. Highs today will top out around the upper 70s and lower 80s. As early as 2:00 P.M. we may begin see clear skies, which should persist throughout the overnight hours as well.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

Meteorologist – Trey Tonnessen