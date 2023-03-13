WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The past weekend provided a bit of everything climatologically speaking. Thankfully, our relatively small severe weather potential passed without too much fanfare.

Today, we will receive a beautiful beginning to our workweek, as high pressure sits well to our north, but has still left a large portion of the southeast calm and comfortable. Temperatures will begin the day cooler than we’ve experienced on average the past few weeks relating to overnight lows and morning temperatures. Thankfully though, things will warm up throughout the day, eventually topping out around 60 degrees for daytime highs.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.