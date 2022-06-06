As most wake-up to the lower 70s this morning, temperatures should see the lower end of the 90s later this afternoon. There is a 30% chance for rain for an isolated shower/storm in southern central Arkansas, most should remain rain free. Winds stay breezy this afternoon out of the south at 5-15 mph, under partly cloudy skies.

Clouds increase overnight with lows falling to the low to mid 70s. We hang onto a slight breeze out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Temperatures remain near the mid 90s for much of the mid week. Rain chances sneak back in through the end of the week and into the weekend. Potentially seeing cooler temperatures later in the week. Overnight lows hover near the low to mid 70s.