WEST MONROE, La. — (1/9/2023) Areas of dense fog are the main concern across the ArkLaMiss early Monday. In fact, a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 9am for most areas along and south of I-20. Peeks of sunshine can be expected later today, but temperatures will stay a little on the cool side.

Tuesday should remain quiet, but temperatures start to rebound ahead of an advancing storm system that will swing a new cold front into the area by late Wednesday/early Thursday.

While moisture return is expected ahead of this cold front, the atmosphere will have somewhat limited ingredients for showers and storms. An isolated strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out, but a widespread severe weather event is not anticipated.

Cooler, drier air moves in behind that mid-week front, knocking temperatures back into the 50s for highs for early next week.