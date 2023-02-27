WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Overnight into early Monday morning areas of the Southern Plains saw severe weather courtesy of a cold front which will drape into the southeast today. Thankfully, our effects from this system will be minimal.

Today, a relatively weak cold front pushes down from the northwest, providing development for light to moderate rainfall across southern Arkansas and north-central Louisiana. Thankfully, we won’t see the development of severe weather from this particular system, as that risk is located decently far to our northeast. The morning hours will be overcast with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds, until the weak cold front clears to the east. As it does so, skies will clear relatively quickly, and we’ll incrementally see more sunshine throughout the day. Temperature highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s around our area.

Tonight, mostly clear skies continue across a large portion of the southeast, as a weak cold front pushes out to the east. Temperature lows will be cooler, in the low 50s, due to the lack of cloud cover allowing for more heat to escape after the sun goes down.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Meteorologist – Trey Tonnessen