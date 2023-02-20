WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — If you glanced at our seven day forecast without knowing the date, it would probably remind you of spring. Several systems are responsible for our current weather and will also be responsible for changes this week.

Today, skies will begin the day as partly cloudy but will quickly begin building, which will continue throughout the day and eventually through the overnight hours. A deepening through of low pressure to the southwest, and a high pressure system in the Gulf Of Mexico will force pressure gradients to tighten, resulting in a windy day for the southeastern United States. Sustained southwest winds between 15-25 MPH are possible with gusts topping 30 MPH possible as well. By the late afternoon, temperatures will top out in the low 80s with cloud cover built into overcast skies. Rain chances are miniscule today.

Tonight, after the constant building of cloud cover throughout Monday, overnight temperatures will definitely reflect the pattern of the day. By this I mean, initially with partly cloudy skies, temperatures will be allowed the space to warm, but by the overnight hours, thick cloud cover will act as an insulator, preventing daytime heat from escaping. Due to this, overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Meteorologist – Trey Tonnessen