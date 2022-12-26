WEST MONROE, La. — (12/26/2022) A brief warming trend will be interrupted by a weak cold front that moves through the region later today. Temperatures will dip back below freezing tonight, but the warming trend is much more aggressive for the second half of the week.

Clouds should increase along the frontal boundary through the day, as temperatures climb back into the low 50s this afternoon. Behind the boundary, northwesterly winds and drier air will likely push us back into the 20s for Tuesday morning. After a briefly cooler Tuesday afternoon, temperatures quickly warm thanks to the return of southerly winds across the area.

Rain chances will return as early as Thursday morning, but a stronger upper-level disturbance will likely drive potential for more organized showers and storms late Thursday into early Friday morning. Another weak disturbance could keep showers in on Saturday.

The upper level pattern appears to become more active for the first full week of 2023, and that could include some severe weather potential… but, it’s too early to speculate on any details.