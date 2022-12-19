WEST MONROE, La. — (12/19/2022) Widespread showers are expected across the ArkLaMiss today, with most locations struggling to see highs in the mid 40s through the day. Dramatically colder air returns to the region later this week.

An area of low pressure across the northern Gulf will be responsible for today’s rainfall. Some sleet will be possible at the onset, but a changeover to rain should occur rather quickly. No ice accumulation is expected. Rain totals are likely to range from 0.5-1.5″, with some isolated amounts around 2″ in the southern parishes.

Clouds will linger across the area through the middle part of the week, but a strong, Arctic cold front will advance through the region late Thursday. Temperatures in most locations will drop below freezing and stay there until Saturday afternoon (at the earliest). Wind chills could drop into the single digits by Friday morning, with actual temperatures in the teens for overnight lows.

Cold air preparations will need to be considered later this week. Residents are urged to plan now.

Temperatures should rebound somewhat early next week.