WEST MONROE, La. — (12/12/2022) A foggy, gloomy Monday across the ArkLaMiss won’t allow for much clearing through the day. However, a pattern-changing cold front brings potential for strong storms across the area on Tuesday.

Areas of fog and drizzle should slowly clear through the late morning hours today. Overcast skies will likely linger through the afternoon, keeping temperatures in the mid 60s. Cloudy skies will keep most locations pretty steady in the upper 50s overnight.

A powerful, upper-level storm system is bringing winter storm conditions through the western U.S. today, en route to bringing a cold front into our area tomorrow afternoon and evening. Strong winds aloft will bring the potential for strong to severe storms back to the area tomorrow evening. All modes of severe weather appear possible, including the risk for damaging wind gusts and tornadoes.

Day 2 Severe Weather Outlook, valid 6a Tuesday-6a Wednesday [Storm Prediction Center]

Most storms are expected to develop into a broken line or clusters, surging eastward tomorrow night into early Wednesday. Some lingering rain could hold on through sunrise Wednesday, but skies should clear rather quickly through the day.

Expect much colder temperatures to follow through the rest of the week. Daytime highs fall well into the 50s, with lows in the 30s, as we move toward the upcoming weekend.