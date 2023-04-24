WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monday’s forecast is one that won’t be considered a textbook spring day, however, it’s a forecast we’ll happily take and make the most of considering the next few days will be cloudy and rainy.

Today

Atmospheric stability comes into focus as the sun rises on another Monday across the ArkLaMiss. Some of the lingering cloud cover will begin dissapating as early as mid-morning on Monday, leaving behind partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies through portions of the afternoon. The evening and overnight hours should also be mostly clear of clouds before skies begin clouding up into Tuesday morning.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.