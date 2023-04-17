WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After Saturday evening’s severe weather, atmospheric conditions continued to improve on Sunday; eventually bringing back a mostly blue sky alongside sunshine.

Today, we will see another day that I’ve labeled a “textbook spring day” and a “top tier day”. The catalyst for this is a high pressure system which is currently west of us. This high pressure will move over Louisiana providing us stability into the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will sit around the mid 40’s through the morning hours but eventually dump us out into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Tomorrow, initial conditions will be more so in the clear direction through the early morning hours before clouds begin to arrive as the high pressure pulls out to the east. Showers and a few storms will be present across Texas through the morning hours, but will be present across western Louisiana into the early and mid afternoon. The better news is that some drier air should prevent us from seeing much, if any, rainfall across north-central Louisiana and southern Arkansas on Tuesday.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.