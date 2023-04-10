WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monday will be a phenomenal and well deserved beginning of the week. Atmospheric conditions across the region will be set up for a textbook spring day for outdoor enthusiasts.

Today, high pressure situated to our northeast will continue to provide stability to our atmosphere. Temperatures should top out again in the low to mid 70s Tuesday with a wide range of cloud cover throughout the viewing area. The next chance for rainfall comes during the afternoon and evening Wednesday.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.