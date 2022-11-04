WEST MONROE, La. — (11/4/2022) A quick-moving cold front will bring showers and storms back to the ArkLaMiss tonight. Some storms could be severe, producing damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, and periods of heavy rain.

Most of Friday will be warm, cloudy, and breezy… as southerly winds increase ahead of tonight’s frontal passage. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out through the afternoon, but rain chances should really be more focused along the front later in the night.

A line of storms is expected to move from west to east across the ArkLaMiss tonight. The arrival time of these storms remains quite uncertain, with some models suggesting they arrive as early as 9-10pm. Other data shows the storms holding off until closer to midnight. Either way, when they arrive, damaging wind potential will likely be greatest across our western counties/parishes. Embedded tornadoes within the line can’t be ruled out. Residents are urged to have multiple ways of receiving severe weather alerts late tonight through early Saturday morning.

Day 1 Convective Outlook, valid 7a Friday-7a Saturday [Storm Prediction Center]

Rain is likely to wrap early in the day Saturday, but the clouds will remain through most of the weekend. The cold front stalls to our east, allowing for a quick warming trend as we move into early next week.