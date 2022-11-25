WEST MONROE, La. — (11/25/2022) Patchy drizzle, light rain across the area this morning, with very limited clearing across the ArkLaMiss this afternoon. Most of the region trapped between two different rain-making systems.

Expect most of the area to generally stay rain-free for Friday. Showers could move back in during the overnight hours ahead of widespread rain on Saturday. Our stalled, cut-off low to the west will open up and lift northeastward through the day on Saturday. Rain, perhaps a few storms, expected as a surface low and cold front sweep through the Gulf coast region. Some areas could see another 1-2″ of rainfall.

Skies clear quickly and mild temperatures are expected for Sunday and Monday. A new cold front will lead to a quick warm up for Tuesday. This front, combined with ample wind shear and a humid air mass, could generate strong to severe storms Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. All modes of severe weather seem possible. This is a scenario that will need to be monitored next week. Falling temperatures and much colder air can be expected behind the front for late next week.