WEST MONROE, La. — (11/11/2022) A cold front will advance through the ArkLaMiss, bringing showers and possibly a few thunderstorms back to the area this afternoon and evening. Much cooler, drier air will return for the remainder of the weekend.

Today’s cold front sits just outside of the ArkLaMiss this morning, likely to accelerate through the region through early afternoon. Temperatures will likely reach the low 70s, but temperatures will begin a slow fall this afternoon as showers return behind the front.

Storms are expected to our west, and some of that activity could also spill eastward into our area by early to mid afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but any elevated storms that produce lightning could cause delays/stoppages in local high school football games this evening. Rain totals could reach to near 1″ in some locations.

Skies will clear, with much cooler temperatures through the rest of the weekend. Another quick-moving system will bring showers back to the area on Monday.