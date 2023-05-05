WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Friday morning arrived alongside showers and thunderstorms which approached from the west. Though many folks did see rainfall across the region, a few areas experienced thunderstorms. These showers and storms have moved more easterly as the morning progressed. A warm frontal boundary draped across the ArkLaMiss will continue lifting north, as southerly winds slide in more warm, humid, and moist air. Rain and storm chances remain a possibility for each of the days on your seven day forecast.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

Meteorologist – Trey Tonnessen