West Monroe, LA – (03/04/22)

Temperatures starting out chilly this morning, but not to worry! In similar fashion to the last couple of days, we will have a nice warm up to the upper 70s.

Clouds will roll-in overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s with winds remaining light and out of the south.

Rain hasn’t been a part of the forecast for a few days, but rain chances are back this weekend. Some light showers possible through Saturday as high temperatures stay warm in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Chances for rain increase into Sunday evening with an approaching cold front. A limited severe threat remains in place for southern Arkansas. Here is a look at the severe weather outlook for Sunday into Early Monday.