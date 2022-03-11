West Monroe, LA – (03/11/22)

High temperatures are a tough call this afternoon with a cold front in route. Some spots seeing the mid and upper 60s with others only able to see the 50s. Rain chances are at 60% for the day.

As temperatures drop through the evening, we anticipate some light snow and light snow/mix for portions of the ArkLaMiss. Accumulation is forecasted to be less than less than 1 inch, if any accumulation occurs.

Overall impacts should remain minimal. Our main concern is slick/slippery road conditions for late this evening.

Lows will fall into the mid 20s in southern Arkansas and the upper 20s and lower 30s for areas near I-20 and south. Remember to bring in your pets and plants!