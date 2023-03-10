WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — You may have heard the thunder or seen the lightning overnight as thunderstorms moved into the ArkLaMiss. Thankfully, a trend in the clearer and calmer direction is in store, even if that trend may be relatively short in nature.

Today, showers and thunderstorms which arrived courtesy of a cold front last night and into this morning, will continue their march to the east throughout the day. Drawing most of these showers and thunderstorms out to the east is a cold front which is also responsible for a decent temperature gradient across the southern United States. Friday afternoon will bring a clearing of cloud cover to the region, before clouds build overnight into Saturday morning thanks to a high pressure which will circulate quite a bit of more warm humid air back into our atmosphere.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.