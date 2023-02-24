WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Atmospheric changes are on the precipice, but one of our two consistent patterns over the past week will stick around for the next few days. The next few forecasts will be fairly interesting in their day to day shifts and data.

Today, one of the two consistent patterns over the past week will briefly take a pause, while the other continues on today and into the weekend. Above average temperatures will briefly cool for your Friday as a cold front worked down into the southeastern United States last night. However, the front was stalled by southerly warm winds coming from the Gulf of Mexico, resulting in an array of temperatures across our area. For areas around and near Monroe and southern Arkansas, temperatures highs will range in the upper 50s and low 60s. Rainfall will be scattered and intermittent throughout the day, with southern Arkansas increasing slightly in likelihood throughout the afternoon.

Tonight, low temperatures this evening won’t cool off too much, but will be slightly cooler than the overnight lows we’ve seen this week. As a stalled frontal boundary begins to lift to the north and then east, enough lifting for areas like southern Arkansas could allow for scattered showers and maybe some isolated thunderstorms to develop.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Meteorologist – Trey Tonnessen