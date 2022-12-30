WEST MONROE, La. — (12/30/2022) Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to wrap up through the remainder of the morning. Skies won’t clear much through the day on Friday, but the rest of the holiday weekend should stay dry. We’re also monitoring severe weather potential for early next week.

A complex frontal system continues to exit eastward this morning. Showers will end west to east through the region, but the overcast skies will continue. A few stray showers could develop overnight into the pre-dawn hours on Saturday.

Day 4 Severe Weather Outlook, valid 6a Monday-6a Tuesday [Storm Prediction Center]

Skies clear briefly for New Year’s Day, but a new storm system moves into the region on Monday. Ingredients will likely gather for the potential of strong to severe storms. Conditions will be favorable for damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, hail, and heavy rain. Details remain unclear regarding this threat, but the scenario will be monitored closely over the coming days.