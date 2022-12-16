WEST MONROE, La. — (12/16/2022) A weak, low-level front will bring clouds back to the ArkLaMiss today, even an isolated shower can’t be ruled out through the afternoon… but, the rest of the weekend appears to stay fairly quiet. Much colder air is on the horizon for late next week.

Clouds will move back in late this morning into the early afternoon, as a weak boundary drifts through the region. A few, spotty showers will be possible across the area… but, any rain totals should remain quite light. Partly cloudy skies will likely continue through the upcoming weekend, with highs staying in the low to mid 50s.

Another round of showers returns to the area on Monday. While some sleet or snow could be possible at the onset of precipitation across southern Arkansas, warm air moving northward will likely change all precipitation over to rain rather quickly through the day.

Late next week, a strong cold front will bring a blast of Arctic air to the central and southern United States. Temperatures in many locations could trend 20-30° below normal for this time of year. Leading into the Christmas holiday, much of the ArkLaMiss could see hard freezes through the overnight.

Most ArkLaMiss residents should start preparations now for well below average temperatures late next week.