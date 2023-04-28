WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — We are fresh off a string of rainy, cloudy, and stormy days here in the ArkLaMiss. Thankfully, conditions appear to be starting the transition towards are more spring-like and comfortable pattern.

Today

Decent rainfall accumulation has been noted across the region over the past few days as a frontal system moved in from the west, providing a favorable environment for thunderstorm and rain development. Temperatures this week have been cooler and below average across most of the United States. Multiple atmospheric parameters will change for the better during the latter half of our weekend, meaning Sunday afternoon. Following Sunday, a string of days back into the 80s with a plethora of sunshine and dry skies should commence.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.