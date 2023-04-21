WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The entirety of the ArkLaMiss was included in a severe risk encompassing the overnight hours and continuing into Friday morning. Thankfully, the severe potential didn’t really come to fruition, as most of our storms stayed under severe criteria.

Today

As Friday gets rolling scattered showers will continue in the morning hours with the heaviest of those, alongside remaining thunderstorms, located more to our south and east. Scattered showers should persist through the late morning as well before a brief breakage in showers is likely through the mid portion of the day. During the afternoon hours, re-strengthening of showers and storms is possible depending on the movement of both the low pressure center as well as the frontal system as a whole.

Keep in mind a level 1/5 MARGINAL risk for severe weather is in place for the ArkLaMiss through Friday afternoon.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.