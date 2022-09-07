West Monroe, LA – (09/07/22)

Rain returned for some through the late afternoon, activity will become more limited through the rest of the evening. Low temperatures will return to the lower and middle 70s overnight.

Very limited chance for rain tomorrow, at about 10% chance. Mostly to Partly cloudy skies for most as temperatures return to the upper 80s. Winds remain out of the NE tomorrow, and will allow for slightly drier air. The slightly drier conditions will be rather brief, moisture returns through Friday and into the weekend.

Scattered storm potential will return through the weekend, as temperatures look to remain in the upper 80s.