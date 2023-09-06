WEST MONROE, La. — (9/6/2023) A weak stationary front will be responsible for driving scattered storm potential over the next few days. During the afternoon, a few isolated severe storms may also be possible.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for far southeastern Arkansas and far northeastern Louisiana until 11pm tonight. As this weak front continues to drag southeastward, some additional clusters of storms could continue until around midnight. Most activity should diminish well before then.

As the front remains stalled through the region for Thursday and Friday, more scattered storms will be possible. An isolated severe storm also can’t be ruled out. By late Friday, rain chances start to phase out of the forecast… perhaps allowing for slightly cooler temperatures for the rest of the weekend.