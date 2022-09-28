West Monroe, LA – (09/28/22)

Clear and dry conditions will be the status quo through the next 7 days. Sunshine will remain without much for cloud cover and nothing in terms of rainfall. Cooler temperatures will be around for the next several days as well.

Lows tonight will fall to the upper 40s to lower 50s across the ArkLaMiss. Skies remaining clear with a light northeast wind at 5-10 mph.

Highs should be limited to the upper 70s to lower 80s thanks to the breezy conditions setting up. Winds stay out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.