West Monroe, LA – (10/12/22)

With a passing cold front, rain chances will linger through the evening along with a limited potential for severe weather. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this evening, with the main concerns being damaging wind and small hail. With that being said, the isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Skies remain clear through the end of the work week. High temperatures will be slightly cooler, with the low to middle 80s expected through Friday.

This weekend features another cold front and thus renewed rain chances. Behind the front, will be significantly cooler temperatures.