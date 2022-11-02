West Monroe, LA – (11/02/22)

Another clear and quiet night with lows falling into the lower and middle 50s. Patchy fog and clouds are part of the forecast early tomorrow morning. High temperatures will climb to the lower 80s as we see more sunshine in the afternoon.

****Severe Potential****

With the approach of a cold front late Friday into early Saturday, there is severe weather potential. The ArkLaMiss is split between a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) and Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather.

The main area of concern is damaging wind potential, but a few tornadoes will remain possible. Details will change and become fine tuned as we get close to late Friday.