West Monroe, LA – (05/04/22)

Temperatures will remain mild this evening and fall to the upper 60s and near 70. Rain chances overnight are fairly minimal at 10%.

Clouds to start the day tomorrow while storms approach for the late afternoon and evening. A line of thunderstorms is expected to bring heavy rain and the potential for severe weather. For more on that, here is the latest article discussion: https://www.myarklamiss.com/weather/weather-web-exclusive/severe-storm-potential-for-thursday-may-5th/

Rain clears out early Friday as temperatures remain hot. Highs will continue to climb into the 90s through the weekend. Potentially seeing the middle 90s for the middle of next week. Rain chances exit the forecast through the weekend and for the first of next week. Lows will park themselves in the upper 60s and near 70.