West Monroe, LA – (05/11/22)

The lower 70s party continues this evening! Most will fall to the lower 70s, possibly a few folks seeing the upper 60s. A few clouds overnight, but rain stays away.

Tomorrow features highs in the lower to middle 90s with a few scattered afternoon/evening storms. Rain chances are at 20%. Eastern counties/parishes have the better chances for scattered rain. For a better idea of what to expect, here is Future Tracker for tomorrow morning into evening.

Baron 3k Future Tracker Model

There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms tomorrow. The threat is for the eastern-most portions of our area. This is not out of the ordinary for this time of year. We can’t rule out a rogue severe storm.

Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Severe Weather Outlook

A similar picture sets up for Friday. Scattered rain arises near the mid morning and continues into evening. Rain chances remain for the weekend, but appears to be somewhat limited.

Temperatures remain above average through the weekend and into next week. Rain chances look to dry out as we start the next work week.