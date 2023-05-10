WEST MONROE, La. — (5/10/2023) An unusual pattern is likely to drive a few more rounds of showers and storms across the area tonight and into the day on Thursday. Periods of heavy rain will be the biggest concern, but an isolated tornado threat could materialize through the mid to late evening.

Several different features in the atmosphere, including a few different mesoscale convective vortices (MCVs), continue to provide a “jumping off point” for showers and storms. One particular MCV will move inland across eastern Texas over the next few hours. This vortex could help maximize wind shear values near the surface for areas to the east. While not expected to be a widespread threat, the tornado threat is non-zero through the evening.

Additional showers and storms should be expected overnight and into the daytime hours tomorrow. Given the humid environment, periods of heavy rain could add additional rain totals in the 1-3″ range across much of the ArkLaMiss.

Rain chances should become more isolated for the upcoming weekend, but a weak front could help showers and storms to return to the forecast early next week.