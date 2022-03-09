The sun did make an attempt to peak through the clouds today. It was a bit chilly thanks to that cloud cover and a very light wind.

As the night continues, the cloud cover will begin to clear if it hasn’t done so already. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s with a light breeze. The clearing clouds are a sign that there will not be any rain to worry about tonight.

For tomorrow, finally, time to break out the sunglasses again. It’ll be sunny with a high temperature in the mid to upper 60s. Overall it will be a beautiful day, this will give us a chance to clear out before the next cold front passes on Friday.

Looking towards the rest of the week, the main focus will be on this upcoming Friday’s cold front. Temperatures will fall very quickly after passing, along with it some showers. A flurry or two can’t be ruled out on late Friday night and Saturday morning. mostly for areas above the I-20 corridor. A cool day on Saturday with the high temperatures barely making it into the 50s and then falling into the low 30s. Temperatures then rebound on Sunday to the lower 60s and then fall again to the lower 30s. On Monday, another cold front will make its way through bringing a 30% chance of rain and on Tuesday the rain continues with a 40% chance. This leaves the rest of the week to dry out and temperatures to make their way back into the 70s.