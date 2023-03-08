WEST MONROE, La. — (3/8/2023) Across the area, a wide array of temperatures remain present behind a stationary front that remains draped across the ArkLaMiss. Periods of rain and storms remain possible, with temperatures finally trending a bit cooler as we move into the first of next week.

The aforementioned stationary front will remain the focus for periods of heavy rain to our north through Thursday afternoon. While a few stray showers or storms will remain possible across southern Arkansas, the overall rain chances remain spotty.

By late Thursday night, the cold front finally starts moving… prompting the potential for more scattered showers and storms through early Friday morning. While an isolated strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out, widespread severe weather is not anticipated. The strongest storms could pose an isolated damaging wind/small hail threat.

Another round of showers are possible on Sunday/Monday as a new cold front moves through the area. Expect temperatures to trend cooler into the early parts of next week. Daytime highs will fall back into the 50s and 60s for Sunday.