West Monroe, LA – (03/30/22)

Severe weather pushed through the Arklamiss around the mid morning and afternoon hours. Numerous severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings were issued earlier today.

A few stray thunderstorms could be found through the late evening hours. There is some limited potential that these storms can produce hail. These showers/storms are not expected to be widespread or short lived. Lows tonight will fall to the middle 40s as we try to clear out overnight.

Some clouds float in and out through the day as highs reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.

We will trend cooler for the second half of the week and see temperatures rise through the weekend.

Rain is looking to set up for the first of next week. Still fine tuning some details, more updates to come.