WEST MONROE, La. — (3/2/2022) More quiet conditions in store for the ArkLaMiss as the week progresses, but cloud cover will return as we move into the weekend.

High pressure continues to sit along the Gulf coast this afternoon, keeping our winds light and temperatures on a steady upswing through the afternoon. That slow warming trend will continue through the upcoming weekend, with daytime highs climbing back into the 80s by Saturday. Morning lows will stay in the 40s through the rest of the week, returning to the 50s and 60s this weekend.

A developing trough of low pressure will send several disturbances through the central United States this weekend. A weak ridge of high pressure, that will control our forecast through Friday, will get forced eastward by this developing storm system. The first disturbances will bring minimal chances for showers and storms, until a slow-moving cold front enters the ArkLaMiss late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Day 5 Severe Weather Outlook, valid 6am Sunday through 6am Monday [Storm Prediction Center]

Given the warm air ahead of the front, a few isolated strong storms can’t be ruled out. Most of that activity will remain confined to our north, closer to the front itself, as it advances into our area Monday morning. Severe threats are likely to stay minimal as the front moves through later on Monday, but rain will remain possible.

Behind the front, cooler conditions will prevail for mid-week. Models have backed away from keeping the front stalled in our area, instead now keeping clouds in through Tuesday, but mainly staying dry. Skies will clear, and temperatures will slowly rebound through the middle of next week.