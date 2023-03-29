West Monroe, LA – (03/29/23)

Tonight

Lows tonight are expected in the upper 40s to lower 50s, with cloud cover increasing towards daybreak. Winds stay light to calm, and shift to out of the southeast.

Tomorrow

Rain chances remain near 0% tomorrow, most see clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Our warm-up in temperatures is brought by the return of moisture through the next 24 hours.

Friday – Severe Storm Potential

A trough axis looks to ignite thunderstorm activity, Friday afternoon, with some severe storms possible as well. While specifics are still coming to light about Friday’s storms, Isolated to scattered storms capable of damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible. Severe storms remain far from a guarantee, but the scope of severe storms will finalize as Friday approaches.