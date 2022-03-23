West Monroe, LA – (03/23/22)

Mostly clear skies today with the nice clearing we saw through the night. Temperature able to rise to the lower and middle 60s this afternoon. Winds have remained steady through the day and will remain light overnight.

Lows will fall to the lower 40s as skies remain clear. More sunshine for the day tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The mostly clear and dry trend will remain in the forecast for the next several days. A ridge of high pressure in the upper level pattern will sit over the area through the first of next week. Meaning, conditions will remain quiet and very pleasant through the first parts of next week.

We will see daytime highs rise back to the lower and middle 70s for the weekend. As winds kick back out of the southwest and south, some moisture will return and allow for highs in the lower and middle 80s for the first parts of next week.

With a storm system we are tracking in the upper level pattern, rain returns to the forecast sometime after mid-week.