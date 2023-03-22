West Monroe, LA – (03/22/23)

Another warm and humid afternoon, with temperatures seeing the 70s and lower 80s through the afternoon. More of the same as the week progresses.

Tonight

Lows are expected to be on the warm side of things, to say the least, for the next few nights. Most will only fall to the lower 60s, little opportunity to bottom out in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow

Another mostly cloudy to overcast start to the day is expected. Highs return to the lower and middle 80s tomorrow, likely a couple of degrees warmer than Wednesday. Rain chances are less than 10%, most staying dry until Friday.

Friday’s Severe Weather Potential

With temperatures in the 70s, dewpoints in the 60s, and an approaching cold front, ingredients are aligning for some severe weather potential this Friday. The severe weather potential has been nearly a weekly event, but it’s important to stay weather aware. Don’t let storm fatigue minimalize your preparation and concern.

This week’s front looks to drive isolated to scattered storms ahead of the cold front, passing sometime Friday night. A line of storms is not out of the question, but “bubble up” scattered storms look to the culprit for severe potential.

The Storm Prediction Center’s ‘Day 3 Severe Weather Outlook’ highlights portions of the ArkLaMiss under a Level 3 Enhanced Risk for strong to severe storms. All storm hazards remain possible, including tornadoes. We will update as needed through Friday.